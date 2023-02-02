Ewan Gale

Thursday 2 February 2023 15:58

The car which gave Michael Schumacher his F1 debut has been sold for €1.3million [£1.15million approx] at auction.

The German seven-time champion began his career in the Jordan 191, shining against team-mate Andrea de Cesaris when standing in for Bertrand Gachot who was jailed for an altercation with a London taxi driver.

On debut, then-Mercedes sportscar driver Schumacher finished seven-tenths quicker than his Italian counterpart to qualify an incredible seventh.

In the race, however, the future Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes driver suffered a clutch failure and retired on the opening lap.

Car dealer Bonhams was in control of the auction in Paris, with the Jordan selling for approximately £1.15million.

This was less than the pre-auction valuation, which had estimated a selling value of between £1.2million and £1.75million.

It was also less than the £1.2million the car was acquired for 18 months ago.

