F1 News Today: Marko makes Perez admission as star reveals 'disaster' and Verstappen names 'best' championship

Chris Deeley

Friday 13 October 2023 05:57

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said that Sergio Perez "needs a climate and team change" if he is to get out of his current slump in form.

The Mexican has struggled to keep up with team-mate Max Verstappen in 2023, with the latter cruising to his third consecutive world championship title.

➡️ READ MORE

Star F1 driver opens up on 'disaster' season

George Russell has said that his performance in the drivers' championship this season has been a "real disaster", but that he is focused on helping his team in the constructors' championship.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen reveals 'BEST' F1 world championship

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has revealed that this year's title is the one he is "most proud of".

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team reveal amazing race suits for US Grand Prix

Haas have shown off their new race suits ahead of the United States Grand Prix later this month, with Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen heading to Austin in style.

➡️ READ MORE

Ex-F1 boss SENTENCED after pleading guilty to £400 million fraud

Former Formula 1 chief executive Bernie Ecclestone has been handed a 17-month suspended prison sentence after pleading guilty to fraud over £400 million that he failed to declare.

➡️ READ MORE