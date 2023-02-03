WATCH LIVE: Red Bull launch the RB19

Sam Hall

Friday 3 February 2023 05:00

Red Bull will lift the covers off the 2023 RB19 in a ceremony in New York on Friday.

The 2022 drivers' and constructors' winning team will be the second to reveal their new look for the coming season following Haas' launch earlier this week.

Red Bull will begin a special ceremony at 14:00 GMT and you can watch all the action here LIVE with GPFans.

The lead up to the launch has been dominated by rumours of a potential power unit partnership with Ford.

A partnership would also mark a first foray into the sport for the American manufacturer since 2004. In that campaign, Ford powered Jaguar, which became Red Bull one year later.

