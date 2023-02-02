McLaren back on the track as Norris helps Piastri settle in

Ewan Gale

Thursday 2 February 2023 09:19 - Updated: 09:19

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are in Spain to complete mileage ahead of the new season.

The new duo will take to the track in the MCL35M from 2021 in preparation for the upcoming campaign, which begins in Bahrain on March 3-5.

For Australian Piastri, the day will provide further integration into the race team, with the chance to get up to speed with operations at the track, engineering tendencies and other nuances particular to McLaren.

Norris will be expected to simply get rid of any rust the winter break may have brought.

A tweet from the team read: "The boys in Barcelona. Lando's handing the MCL35M over to Oscar."

McLaren will launch its 2023 challenger at its Technology Centre on February 13.