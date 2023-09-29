Former driver makes McLaren WORLD CHAMPION claim

Sam Cook

Former Formula 1 driver Timo Glock has backed Oscar Piastri to one day become a world champion.

The Australian has put in some hugely impressive performances in his maiden season in F1, and managed to claim his first ever podium finish at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Alongside team-mate Lando Norris, he has helped his McLaren team challenge for a top-four finish in the constructors' championship, despite a tricky start to the season.

He has grown into the car and, although 58 points behind Norris, has received great praise for what has been a stellar rookie year.

Exciting times ahead

The exciting young duo's double podium finish at Suzuka has given McLaren hope for the future

Piastri has recently signed a new contract with the team that will keep him there until at least the end of 2026, meaning he will be sticking around for the change in regulations that are expected to shake up the grid somewhat.

Now, Glock has said that the Australian has what it takes to take McLaren to a world championship title.

“When it comes to Oscar Piastri, one must of course be full of praise," he told Sky Sports Germany.

"He is doing excellently in his rookie season. It's clear that he's still behind team-mate Lando Norris in the race, but if he continues like this he'll be putting himself in position to become one of those who could one day become world champion.

"In Norris, he now has a very good team partner with whom he can compete and where you can see that there is still room for improvement when it comes to race pace. Everything is possible with him.”

