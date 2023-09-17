Victorious Sainz receives ROMANTIC proposal at Singapore GP

Sam Cook

Sunday 17 September 2023 16:18

Race winner Carlos Sainz told a fan 'I don't want to break your heart' after receiving a romantic proposal at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The Spaniard has been in scintillating form recently, claiming pole position at each of the last two races and providing a real challenge to Red Bull's dominance – which was then capped off by a fantastic victory on the streets on Singapore.

By passing the chequered flag first, Sainz became the first non-Red Bull driver to win a race in 2023 and has established himself as a proper superstar of the sport this season.

The 29-year-old is currently ahead of his team-mate Charles Leclerc in the drivers' standings and is putting in an incredibly consistent 2023, helping his Ferrari team to challenge Mercedes and Aston Martin for second in the constructors' championship.

As if that wasn't enough for Sainz, it also looks as though he is also winning hearts off the track too.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Verstappen setup quirk which allows Red Bull to make car even fasters

The so-called 'smooth operator' was shown a sign ahead of the race in Singapore which read, "Dear Carlos, I love you so much. Please can you break my heart so I can move on already." To which Sainz replied, "I don't want to break your heart, I love you."

So smooth from the Ferrari driver, who has recently revealed he only uses shampoo in his seemingly immovable hair.

Not the first romantic proposal at recent races

It's unlikely to be the first (or indeed the last) romantic proposal that Sainz has or will received throughout his career and infatuations with Formula 1 drivers isn't a new phenomenon.

Fellow Spaniard Fernando Alonso has often been viewed as the heartthrob of F1, particularly during his world championship-winning years.

Last time out at the Italian GP, Lewis Hamilton was also asked to marry an adoring fan in the crowd.

Love is in the air it seems as autumn approaches...

READ MORE: Hamilton receives romantic PROPOSAL at Italian Grand Prix