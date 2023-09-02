Hamilton receives romantic PROPOSAL at Italian Grand Prix

Sam Cook

Lewis Hamilton received a tongue-in-cheek marriage proposal from a fan in the crowd during practice at the Italian Grand Prix.

The seven-time world champion signed a new contract on Thursday, keeping him in the sport until 2025, giving him an opportunity to claim his eighth title and become the outright most successful driver in Formula 1 history.

His lucrative new deal also came alongside a new deal for team-mate George Russell, meaning they will stay as team-mates at Mercedes until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Yet during practice at Monza, one fan thought they would try their luck and get him to sign another contract before the week's out whilst his pen is still handy.

A banner was displayed on the side of the track that simply read: "Lewis will you marry me?"

And Mercedes' social media team clearly appreciated the tongue-in-cheek offer, captioning the post with: "Always worth an ask."

Mercedes Monza magic?

Mercedes' last win came at the Brazilian Grand Prix at the end of 2022, with George Russell leading a Mercedes 1-2

Buoyed off the back of their two drivers signing new contracts, Mercedes will be hoping to impress at Monza, and potentially challenge Red Bull for the race win.

Their pace was impressive at the Dutch GP last weekend, and had it not been for chaotic conditions and 'monumental mistakes' as Toto Wolff famously put it, they might have been looking at a double podium finish.

Having not won a race since the Saudi Arabian GP in 2021, Hamilton will be looking to finish the season on a high, whilst his team-mate Russell will be looking to add to his single race win from the Brazilian GP last year.

Both drivers will be hoping for a car that can elevate them into regular race winners and maybe even challenge Red Bull for world championships in 2024 and 2025.

Time will tell whether Russell and Hamilton prove to be the perfect marriage for Mercedes going forward.

