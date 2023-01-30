Sam Hall

Monday 30 January 2023 14:44 - Updated: 15:03

Martin Brundle has been afforded the "great honour" of being named the first recipient of the Murray Walker Award.

Walker is the most recognisable voice to motorsport fans of numerous generations after providing commentary for championships of a wide range of disciplines but most famously, F1.

In this category, he was active in a full-time capacity from 1976 to 2001, moving from the BBC to ITV when the broadcast rights changed hands in 1997.

That change saw him joined in the commentary box for the first time by Brundle.

Walker died, aged 97, in the midst of the pandemic in March 2021, with personalities from motorsport past and present quick to pay tribute.

This latest nod from Motorsport UK recognises "outstanding excellence in broadcast journalism".

"I'm really pleased that there is an award in Murray's name," said Brundle.

"We lost him during the pandemic and it has been difficult to celebrate his life, so it's really good that there will be an ongoing award.

"To be the first recipient of it is a great honour and privilege."

'No better winner' than Brundle

Given Brundle's strong professional and personal relationship with Walker, it was said when announcing the recipient that: "There could be no better inaugural recipient of this special award than Martin Brundle, a close friend of Walker’s.

“The pair worked together on ITV’s Formula 1 coverage in the nineties and since then Brundle has been an integral member of the BBC’s and more recently Sky Sports’ coverage of Grand Prix racing and is now best-known for his eventful live pre-race grid walks.”

Adding to his thoughts, Brundle continued: "The last time I was out and about with Murray was in this very building here at the RAC Club Pall Mall when they did up the TV room and renamed it after Murray.

"I know how much he loved this building and how much he loved British motorsport.

"And of course, not just Formula 1 but rallycross, motocross - scrambling, as he would have called it -, touring car racing, everything.

"So it fits and I was lucky enough in the first few years of my career on TV to be working alongside him."