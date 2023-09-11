Rosberg issues Red Bull warning over 'MISTAKES' at Singapore Grand Prix

Dan Davis

Monday 11 September 2023 10:57

Nico Rosberg has predicted Red Bull may face a challenging weekend at the Singapore Grand Prix, admitting that the track can easily lead to 'mistakes' being made.

Victory for Max Verstappen in Monza last time out sealed his 10th successive triumph, a new Formula 1 record, while his team have emerged on top in each of their last 15 races, a sensational run stretching back to the end of last season.

Showcasing their status as kings of the grid, Red Bull's untouchable form has effectively rendered the fight for the constructors' trophy already over, with Verstappen also on course for his third straight title.

However, with the calendar now moving across to Asia next weekend, Rosberg believes Red Bull could be hauled back down to earth with a resounding crash.

Rosberg: It's very easy to make mistakes

Nico Rosberg has warned Red Bull over the perils of the upcoming Singapore Grand Prix

"We can start with Singapore, because it's just such a challenging weekend and if it rains and things, it's such a difficult track," Rosberg told Sky Sports' F1 Podcast.

"A lot of mistakes, it's very easy to make mistakes. Also, qualifying, to get that right. It's high downforce."

Sergio Perez won in Singapore last year after fending off Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, while Verstappen was made to settle for a lowly seventh place.

And while Red Bull are the clear favourites again this time around, Mercedes have struck a note of optimism, regardless of their struggles in Italy.

Lewis Hamilton will no doubt hope the W14's high-downforce package will prove a match for the winding Marina Bay street circuit.

"Singapore is all high downforce and, when we put our high downforce wing on, we generally are a little bit better," Hamilton said.

