Alonso names SURPRISE F1 move as the BEST decision of his career

Monday 21 August 2023 19:27

Two-time Formula 1 world champion Fernando Alonso has said that his most recent move, to join Aston Martin, was also the best decision of his entire career.

At the age of 42, Alonso has started more F1 races than any other driver, with 367. During his 20 seasons in the series, the Spaniard has experienced every possible outcome as a result of competing for six different constructors.

After taking a two-year hiatus from F1, Alonso returned to Renault in 2021 and their newly-branded Alpine team. He insisted that he 'always considered [the Enstone team] my family', but didn't receive a contract offer at the end of 2022, and surprised everyone by switching to the developing Aston Martin squad.

Speaking to Sky Sports before the summer break, Alonso explained that he was proud of this decision more than any other from his time in F1.

"The last decision which for everyone's opinion was the worst one, to go for Aston Martin. It was the best one, arguably of my career. So that just shows the difficulty of choosing teams, and lack of knowledge that everyone has at home."

Since joining Aston Martin at the start of the 2023 campaign, Alonso has enjoyed a resurgent spell after scoring six podiums from the opening eight races. At the summer break, Alonso currently sits third in the drivers’ standings as the best of the non-Red Bull drivers.

No regrets for Alonso’s career

Alonso currently has the seventh-most F1 victories with 32 Grand Prix wins

Having spent five years with both McLaren and Ferrari in F1, it is something of a shock that Alonso is merely a two-time champion. He finished as the championship runner up three times in his Ferrari spell alone, but the Spaniard has not had the greatest luck for joining historic teams at their peak.

While discussing his career decisions, Alonso was asked whether he faces any regrets over them.

"I would not change anything. I don't regret anything. No one has a crystal ball to know what is the performance of the teams [will be] in the following year."

"When I left Renault, which was the first decision, I joined McLaren, and that season, we fought for the world championships. So, in terms of how competitive we were, it was a good thing and a good move.

"Then I joined Ferrari, I don't think any of the drivers will reject an offer from Ferrari and join that team. And we fought for three championships of the five years that I was there."

"Then I joined McLaren-Honda, which was a project that we all thought that it could be interesting and powerful. It didn't work - ok, that thing can happen in this sport."

