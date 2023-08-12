Former F1 champion makes SURPRISE admission about racing cars

Neil Goulding

Two-time world champion Mika Häkkinen is delighted driving is a family affair – but he won’t be getting his hands as a mechanic any time soon.

Häkkinen's children love karting, but the F1 legend has revealed he didn’t force his offspring to follow in his famous footsteps.

Ella, 12, and Daniel, 9, both took their first steps in karting this year.

“Dad doesn't need to command that we start driving now. The burning desire to get on the track comes from the children themselves,” Häkkinen told Iltalehte.

Hakkinen: I've never been enthusiastic about racing cars

“Children like it [karting] because they notice that they are constantly developing. They have also learned to understand what is required for better performance.

“It doesn't come from the fact that the father demands. They are surrounded by people who help them develop. When Ella and Daniel are doing well, I praise how well they drive. And when things go badly, I think that now you can learn more.

“Even though I'm a racing car driver, I've never been enthusiastic about racing cars, “ added Häkkinen.

“Certainly I could do things for a kart car, but to be good I would have to work with them constantly. I don't have enough time for that. It's better to leave that job to professionals who know how to do it properly.”

“I give the children peace to communicate with the mechanics. Without the fear that dad is constantly adjusting something next door.”

