F1 chief reveals football TRICK that can give team vital advantage at race weekends

Lauren Sneath

Thursday 10 August 2023 10:57

Mike Krack has admitted that Formula 1 fans can have just as big an impact as football fans when it comes to giving their team a boost on track at race weekends.

The Aston Martin team principal has seen a boost in success this season as the team vastly improved the car and Fernando Alonso added renewed vigour to the outfit.

But despite the two-time world champion’s prowess, and the Brackley team’s hard work, Krack has said there is another factor that helps the team push forward: support from F1 fans.

In an interview on the Aston Martin F1 website, Krack explained: “In football, you speak about the fans being like a 12th player on the pitch and I think it's similar for us: when people are there encouraging us, wearing the shirt, cheering us on, there's a subconscious boost.

Max Verstappen's 'Orange Army' are hard to miss on race weekends

“People might think that in all that noise and drama, support from the grandstands or on social media doesn't matter but it does. It really does. It matters.

“We appreciate it and it helps us – and we never take it for granted.”

Asked about the ‘Orange Army’ which appears in support of Max Verstappen at some races, and the red-clad fans of Ferrari, Krack insisted there has been plenty of Aston Martin green in the stands this season.

He said: “We certainly did [see Aston Martin fans] at the Spanish, Canadian and British Grands Prix – there was so much green and so much energy from our fans. It was incredible to see, and I want to see even more.”

