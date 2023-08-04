Aston Martin boss recalls being BEWILDERED by Michael Schumacher

Jay Winter

The world of Formula 1 is often graced by extraordinary talents, and one such legend who left an indelible mark on the sport is seven-time F1 world champion, Michael Schumacher.

Aston Martin's Sporting Director, Andy Stevenson, recently recounted his astonishment when a young Schumacher stepped in for Bertrand Gachot at Jordan Grand Prix over three decades ago.

The year was 1991, and the Jordan Grand Prix team was facing an unexpected challenge as their regular driver, Bertrand Gachot, found himself behind bars after an altercation with a taxi driver.

In an unforeseen move, team principal Eddie Jordan sought a replacement driver and set his sights on a young Schumacher, who had previously shown promise while competing in Japan.

"We were supposed to stay longer one evening for his seat fitting," reminisced Stevenson, who at the time was a Jordan mechanic to BILD.

"So, we were at the factory late, and suddenly a young delivery boy arrived. Then we realised: This is not a delivery boy, but our new Formula 1 driver.

Eddie Jordan (left) with Michael Schumacher

Stevenson: Michael made the car dance

Little did they know that this seat fitting would mark the beginning of a historic chapter in F1 history.

As Schumacher settled into the car, Stevenson was struck by the young driver's remarkable level of professionalism and dedication.

"His level of professionalism was already beyond anything we had experienced with other drivers," he recalled.

"From the moment Michael sat in the car, he knew immediately what he wanted. He was very hands-on, wanting to be involved and help with everything.

The true astonishment, however, came during the test rounds at the historic Silverstone Circuit. Schumacher showcased a level of skill and speed that was unparalleled, even by experienced drivers.

"After two or three laps, he was already faster than anything we had achieved before," said Stevenson.

"He consistently set faster lap times. I still remember telling a friend after the test session, 'We just tested a future world champion.' It was completely obvious. He made the car dance through the chicanes."

