Verstappen set for Ferrari drive? Red Bull star on the hunt

Stuart Hodge

Wednesday 25 January 2023 15:30

Max Verstappen may be the face of Red Bull Racing, but could the two-time F1 world champion be set for a Ferrari?

The Dutchman has been seen eyeing up a Ferrari F90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano at Scuderia Monte Carlo, a dealership in the principality where Verstappen and various other drivers reside.

Verstappen does already own a limited edition Ferrari Monza SP2, but there are no fears of a switch of loyalty on the race track after a deal was signed through to 2028 last year.

Everyone is a Ferrari fan 👀



Looks like Max is getting himself another Ferrari (SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano) after already having a Monza SP2. pic.twitter.com/MYpgIGrsOz — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) January 25, 2023

Verstappen's visit comes days after it was revealed another of the Scuderia's rivals would be selling a Ferrari.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has put his F40 up for sale with Tom Hartley Junior.

Verstappen's Red Bull team will launch its 2023 challenger at an event in New York on February 3.