'WHAT ON EARTH?' - Brundle RAGING at what he saw during Belgian GP

Joe Ellis

Saturday 29 July 2023 14:12

Martin Brundle was left fuming at F1 as the sprint shootout was delayed at the Belgian GP.

Heavy rainfall prior to the session starting led to a delay, during which there were machines on track blowing the water away to speed up the drying process.

Brundle, a former F1 driver, was perplexed as to why it was happening rather than the F1 cars themselves drying the track by pounding around on wet tyres, when it was announced that the session would not start for another 16 minutes.

He went on to say he's glad he is not involved in the decision-making process for race control.

Brundle: For goodness sake

The extreme wet tyres rarely get used in F1 with the visibility often too poor to race in such conditions

"For Goodness (sake)What on earth?" Brundle exclaimed on Sky Sports. "It's a good job I'm not involved in running the show.

"We're cleaning all the water off the track, that's what the Formula 1 cars are for. That's why we've got wet tyres. Give it much longer and they'll be on slicks. But anyway, I'll stop."

The track dried enough that by the time SQ3 came around, everyone was on slick tyres and Max Verstappen edged Oscar Piastri by 0.011s.

Lance Stroll gambled on slicks in SQ2 but crashed out, leaving him and Fernando Alonso out in 14th and 15th.

