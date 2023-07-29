'WHAT ON EARTH?' - Brundle RAGING at what he saw during Belgian GP
F1 News
'WHAT ON EARTH?' - Brundle RAGING at what he saw during Belgian GP
Martin Brundle was left fuming at F1 as the sprint shootout was delayed at the Belgian GP.
Heavy rainfall prior to the session starting led to a delay, during which there were machines on track blowing the water away to speed up the drying process.
Brundle, a former F1 driver, was perplexed as to why it was happening rather than the F1 cars themselves drying the track by pounding around on wet tyres, when it was announced that the session would not start for another 16 minutes.
He went on to say he's glad he is not involved in the decision-making process for race control.
READ MORE: F1 expert explains how teams decide when to RISK slick tyres in rain
Brundle: For goodness sake
"For Goodness (sake)What on earth?" Brundle exclaimed on Sky Sports. "It's a good job I'm not involved in running the show.
"We're cleaning all the water off the track, that's what the Formula 1 cars are for. That's why we've got wet tyres. Give it much longer and they'll be on slicks. But anyway, I'll stop."
The track dried enough that by the time SQ3 came around, everyone was on slick tyres and Max Verstappen edged Oscar Piastri by 0.011s.
Lance Stroll gambled on slicks in SQ2 but crashed out, leaving him and Fernando Alonso out in 14th and 15th.
READ MORE: Who is Naomi Schiff? All you need to know about the Sky F1 star