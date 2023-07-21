Verstappen has say on De Vries SACKING by Red Bull chiefs

Harry Smith

Friday 21 July 2023 11:52

Max Verstappen has reflected on the decision of the Red Bull hierarchy to fire Nyck de Vries, claiming that it is "sad to see him go" after just ten grand prix starts for AlphaTauri.

Verstappen's Dutch compatriot was hired off the back of an immense substitute performance for Williams at Monza last season, in which he scored points and outperformed team-mate Nicholas Latifi.

“Unfortunately, that’s also how this world works," Verstappen explained to the media in Hungary.

"I don’t think there are any hard feelings between the drivers, that’s just how it goes.

“You have to move on, there are a lot of other opportunities out there, it’s not only Formula 1, this world of racing.

“I’m sure everyone will land back on [their] feet like normal and you move on.”

Gasly: Sad to see the back of Nyck

Pierre Gasly - who suffered a similar premature dismissal at the hands of Helmut Marko during his Red Bull days - has also spoken out in support of Nyck de Vries.

“Kind of sad to see Nyck going," explained the Frenchman.

Nyck de Vries' F1 career came to a brutal end after the British Grand Prix

"Because I’ve known him for the past 15 years, so, just know he’s a great guy and his chance probably didn’t achieve as much as he would’ve liked.

“Just want to wish him the best, but as Max [Verstappen] said, there will be plenty of opportunities out there for him."

