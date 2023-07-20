McLaren boss hails 'OUTSTANDING' F1 star hitting 'new peaks'

Joe Ellis

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has been overwhelmingly impressed by Oscar Piastri since he joined the team.

The 22-year-old is in his rookie season having spent 2022 on the sidelines following his Formula 2 championship win and he's rising to the challenge.

At the British Grand Prix, Piastri used a vastly-upgraded MCL60 to score a career-best fourth around Silverstone, helping the team jump above Alpine in the constructors' standings.

Stella, who is also new to the team principal role this season, believes Piastri's awesome start to life in F1 has elevated everyone else's performance too, including Lando Norris.

Stella: He was immediately quick

Oscar Piastri could have had a rookie podium had the safety car not been poorly timed from his point of view

"Oscar's performance is just outstanding if you think he's a rookie," Stella said, as quoted by Autosport. "And right away, even in practice, he was immediately quick.

"This allows also some synergies between the drivers because both can see where you can improve from each other. And this elevates the performance of both drivers.

"So, not only we are impressed, but there's a net benefit in having two competitive drivers because both can benefit."

McLaren's next challenge comes at the Hungaroring where the new upgrades will be tested on a whole different track compared to Silverstone.

