McLaren boss makes incredible fighting for VICTORY claim ahead of Hungarian GP

Jay Winter

Tuesday 18 July 2023 15:57

McLaren team principal Andrea Stella has revealed when he expects the team to consistently be fighting for consistent podium places and wins.

However, before fans get their hopes up the McLaren boss believes the Hungarian Grand Prix will provide an opportunity to assess the true performance of the McLaren car.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri found themselves in unfamiliar territory at the British Grand Prix when the pair of them qualified P2 and P3 at Silverstone.

McLarens new upgrade package has rocketed them towards the front of the pack, forcing the Woking-based team to reassess their goals and expectations for future races.

Although the Hungoring may not play into the upgraded McLaren's strengths, Stella is eagerly anticipating the race in Eastern Europe, as he believes it will offer valuable insights into the team's performance.

"Our approach has always been that we need to push as hard as possible in development but with a logic and clear direction, and then we will see where we end up," said the Italian.

Norris and Piastri had their best weekends in the 2023 season, finishing second and fourth

McLaren's mark

While Stella admits surprise at the team's current situation, he maintains his belief that McLaren can challenge the top teams by the end of the season.

"Our reasonable expectation was that we could be fighting with the four fastest teams by the end of the season. So, in a way, it's a surprise that we find ourselves in this situation now, but we will see how things develop later on," said the former engineer.

With a focus on continuous development, strategic decision-making, and high expectations for the future, McLaren aims to challenge the top teams, secure podium finishes, and ultimately vie for victories in the upcoming seasons.

"Of course, we expect McLaren to be fighting for podium finishes next season," said Stella. "And for victories in the following season.”

