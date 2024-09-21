F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
Formula 1 hits the streets of Marina Bay today (Saturday, 21st September 2024) for qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix.
With Red Bull struggling in recent races, Max Verstappen is looking to get his and his team's championship defenses back on stronger footing, but that will be no easy feat.
McLaren are now above the world champions in the constructors' championship, while Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc are hunting down the Dutchman in the drivers' standings.
F1's 18th round of the season at the Marina Bay Street Circuit is sure to be another close-run affair in what has been a thrilling 2024 season so far.
Saturday's qualifying session is sure to be an intense shootout under the lights and we cannot wait to see who comes out on top!
Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, September 21, 2024
The qualifying session in Singapore kicks off today at 9pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time 9pm Saturday
Central European Time 3pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 9am Saturday
United States (CDT): 8am Saturday
United States (PDT): 6am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 11pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 9pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 7am Saturday
Japan (JST): 10pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 3pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 4pm Saturday
China (CST): 8pm Saturday
India (IST): 6:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 10am Saturday
Singapore: 9pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 4pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 5pm Saturday
Turkey: 4pm Saturday
How to watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov