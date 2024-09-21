F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 hits the streets of Marina Bay today (Saturday, 21st September 2024) for qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix.

With Red Bull struggling in recent races, Max Verstappen is looking to get his and his team's championship defenses back on stronger footing, but that will be no easy feat.

McLaren are now above the world champions in the constructors' championship, while Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc are hunting down the Dutchman in the drivers' standings.

F1's 18th round of the season at the Marina Bay Street Circuit is sure to be another close-run affair in what has been a thrilling 2024 season so far.

Saturday's qualifying session is sure to be an intense shootout under the lights and we cannot wait to see who comes out on top!

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are currently P1 and P2 in the drivers' championship

Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, September 21, 2024

The qualifying session in Singapore kicks off today at 9pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 9pm Saturday

Central European Time 3pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Saturday

United States (EDT): 9am Saturday

United States (CDT): 8am Saturday

United States (PDT): 6am Saturday

Australia (AEST): 11pm Saturday

Australia (AWST): 9pm Saturday

Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Saturday

Mexico (CST): 7am Saturday

Japan (JST): 10pm Saturday

South Africa (SAST): 3pm Saturday

Egypt (EEST): 4pm Saturday

China (CST): 8pm Saturday

India (IST): 6:30pm Saturday

Brazil: 10am Saturday

Singapore: 9pm Saturday

Saudi Arabia: 4pm Saturday

United Arab Emirates: 5pm Saturday

Turkey: 4pm Saturday



McLaren top the constructors' standings ahead of the Singapore GP

How to watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Italy: Sky Italia

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

