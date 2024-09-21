close global

F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream

Formula 1 hits the streets of Marina Bay today (Saturday, 21st September 2024) for qualifying at the Singapore Grand Prix.

With Red Bull struggling in recent races, Max Verstappen is looking to get his and his team's championship defenses back on stronger footing, but that will be no easy feat.

F1 RESULTS: Hamilton horror continues as Verstappen THRASHED by closest rivals

McLaren are now above the world champions in the constructors' championship, while Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc are hunting down the Dutchman in the drivers' standings.

F1's 18th round of the season at the Marina Bay Street Circuit is sure to be another close-run affair in what has been a thrilling 2024 season so far.

Saturday's qualifying session is sure to be an intense shootout under the lights and we cannot wait to see who comes out on top!

READ MORE: Driver replacement decision confirmed by Haas ahead of Singapore GP

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are currently P1 and P2 in the drivers' championship

Singapore Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, September 21, 2024

The qualifying session in Singapore kicks off today at 9pm local time, a few hours after the final practice run (FP3). Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time 9pm Saturday
Central European Time 3pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Saturday
United States (EDT): 9am Saturday
United States (CDT): 8am Saturday
United States (PDT): 6am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 11pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 9pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 7am Saturday
Japan (JST): 10pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 3pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 4pm Saturday
China (CST): 8pm Saturday
India (IST): 6:30pm Saturday
Brazil: 10am Saturday
Singapore: 9pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 4pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 5pm Saturday
Turkey: 4pm Saturday

READ MORE: F1 Explained: How does qualifying work?

McLaren top the constructors' standings ahead of the Singapore GP

How to watch the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix qualifying live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports, Channel 4
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 RESULTS: Verstappen DISASTER continues as Red Bull embarrassed in Singapore

