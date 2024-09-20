close global

F1 Practice Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule, TV channel and live stream

After a thrilling race in Azerbaijan, Formula 1 hits the streets once again this weekend for the Singapore Grand Prix.

McLaren star Oscar Piastri took a stunning victory last time out, fending off a tough challenge from Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

READ MORE: F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Elsewhere, his team-mate Lando Norris managed to claw his way from the back of the grid to finish P4 and remains 59 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship.

The Dutchman remained rather anonymous in Baku, finishing fifth but failing to challenge for the victory at any point during the weekend.

Red Bull's woes worsened when Sergio Perez crashed into Carlos Sainz, both losing crucial points for their team's championship campaigns.

Ferrari will be hoping to bounce back with a victory in Singapore which could see them usurp Red Bull for second in the constructors' standings, with just 31 points separating the two champions.

McLaren top the constructors' standings heading to Singapore

F1 Practice times - Singapore Grand Prix

The action starts today (Friday) with FP1 at 5:30pm local time (SST), followed by FP2 at 9pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 5:30pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 9pm.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Singapore Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, September 20, 2024

Local time (SST): 5:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 10:30am Friday
Central European Time (CEST): 11:30am Friday
United States (EDT): 5:30am Friday
United States (CDT): 4:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 2:30am Friday
Australia (AEST): 7:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 5:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST): 7pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 3:30am Friday
Japan (JST): 6:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 11:30am Friday
Egypt (EEST): 12:30pm Friday
China (CST): 5:30pm Friday
India (IST): 3pm Friday
Brazil: 6:30am Friday
Saudi Arabia: 12:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 1:30pm Friday
Turkey: 12:30pm Friday

READ MORE: F1 Explained: How does practice work?

Singapore Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, September 20, 2024

Local time (SST): 9pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST): 2pm Friday
Central European Time (CEST): 3pm Friday
United States (EDT): 9am Friday
United States (CDT): 8am Friday
United States (PDT): 6am Friday
Australia (AEST): 11pm Friday
Australia (AWST): 9pm Friday
Australia (ACST): 10:30pm Friday
Mexico (CST): 7am Friday
Japan (JST): 10pm Friday
South Africa (SAST): 3pm Friday
Egypt (EEST): 4pm Friday
China (CST): 9pm Friday
India (IST): 6:30pm Friday
Brazil: 10am Friday
Saudi Arabia: 4pm Friday
United Arab Emirates: 5pm Friday
Turkey: 4pm Friday

Singapore Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, September 21, 2024

Local time (SST): 5:30pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 10:30am Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 11:30am Saturday
United States (EDT): 5:30am Saturday
United States (CDT): 4:30am Saturday
United States (PDT): 2:30am Saturday
Australia (AEST): 7:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST): 5:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACST): 7pm Saturday
Mexico (CST): 3:30am Saturday
Japan (JST): 6:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST): 11:30am Saturday
Egypt (EEST): 12:30pm Saturday
China (CST): 5:30pm Saturday
India (IST): 3pm Saturday
Brazil: 6:30am Saturday
Saudi Arabia: 12:30pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates: 1:30pm Saturday
Turkey: 12:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Singapore Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 2025 Driver Lineup: Big names on the move as half the grid reshuffles for next season

Red Bull Max Verstappen Ferrari McLaren Lando Norris Carlos Sainz
F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x