Wolff Ferrari sale continues with motoring icon

Sam Hall

Friday 20 January 2023 16:04

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has put his rare and iconic Ferrari F40 up for sale.

Around 1300 F40s were produced between 1987 and 1992 with the rarity adding to the value of the car. This is reflected in the fact that price is only available on application and is not being made public knowledge.

The decision to part company with this example, the car reportedly one of just 27 that were delivered new to Spain, comes after Wolff deemed it would be wrong for the Mercedes boss to be spotted driving a Ferrari.

This sale follows that of Wolff's other Ferraris, a 2003 Ferrari Enzo, and a convertible LaFerrari Aperta.

The car is on offer through Tom Hartley Junior, with the listing reading: "Offered direct from the collection of Mercedes-Benz F1 CEO and Team Principal Toto Wolff.

"Fresh from a complete overhaul by marque and model experts Autofficina Bonini Carlo S.r.l.

"Ferrari ‘Red Book’ Classiche certified which confirms it still retains its original chassis, body, engine and gearbox.

"Offered complete with its original books including the ever-important warranty/service supplement, leather wallet and dedicated history file."

If you're interested in purchasing this iconic classic, then you're likely to need something in the region of $2-5 million [£1.6-4million].