Schumacher Jordan up for sale AGAIN

GPFans Staff

Friday 20 January 2023 05:30

Michael Schumacher's first F1 car is up for sale just 18 months after last being sold.

German seven-time champion began his career in the Jordan 191, shining against team-mate Andrea de Cesaris when standing in for Bertrand Gachot who was jailed for an altercation with a London taxi driver.

On debut, then-Mercedes sportscar driver Schumacher finished seven-tenths quicker than his Italian counterpart to qualify an incredible seventh.

In the race, however, the future Benetton, Ferrari and Mercedes driver suffered a clutch failure and retired on the opening lap.

Schumacher drove the 191-6 chassis, which was purchased for £1.25million when sold by Speedmaster Cars but has remained in the warehouse since, other than one outing.

That was when Schumacher's son, Mick, took to the track at Silverstone in 2021.

Car dealer Bonhams is now in control of the sale, with the value estimated between £1.2million and £1.75million.