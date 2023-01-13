Has Andretti struggles proved F1 teams hold too much power?

Sam Hall

Friday 13 January 2023 07:39

Andretti Global believed it had checked the final box to secure a position on the F1 grid with its General Motors deal but existing teams continue to push back.

The value of teams and the sport has skyrocketed since Liberty Media acquired F1 in 2017, and in particular, over the last three years.

In order to protect F1's value, additional teams wishing to join the grid need to pay a $200million anti-dilution fee that would then be split between the existing 10 teams.

Although Andretti has proven its capability to fulfil the necessary criteria, the existing teams continue to push back against allowing the American outfit to join the party.

In part, this is down to a reported belief the anti-dilution figure is too low and should stand at between $500-700m.

But should the teams have a say in Andretti's bid? After all, and as FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem pointed out recently, far smaller teams have been granted admission and have flourished.

