McLaren full-size F1 car stunningly created - from paper!

F1 News

Artist Florian Weber has created a stunning full-size McLaren F1 car with a difference - it's made entirely from paper!

Weber, who works under the pseudonym of Paperlegend, creates highly detailed scale models of cars and recently undertook the challenge of working on a 1:1 level.

Stating on social media he had been "inspired by the amazing McLaren car from the 2022 season," the artist has decorated his creation in a livery not dissimilar from that raced by Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo.

Quoted by Top Gear, Weber said: “When I started my journey as Paperlegend, I created 1:8 scale paper sculptures of legendary cars, but I had always dreamt of creating a full-scale paper sculpture of a race car."

Weber's online store features sculptures including a Ferrari F40, Mercedes G-Wagen, Lancia Stratos and Porsche 911.

You can view images of the stunning McLaren-inspired design below and, if you want to see more of Weber's work, click here!

