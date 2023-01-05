De Vries slates "shameless people" ahead of full-season F1 bow

Ewan Gale

Thursday 5 January 2023 09:56

AlphaTauri driver Nyck de Vries has been taken aback by how "shameless" people have been since his F1 debut.

The Dutchman failed to make his way into the sport despite clinching the F2 title in 2019, instead finding success in Formula E, securing a championship when driving for Mercedes.

In his duties as the Silver Arrows' reserve driver, De Vries took part in FP1 sessions for Mercedes, Aston Martin and Williams.

But it was with the Grove-based outfit that he made his F1 bow as a replacement for Alex Albon at Monza where he secured points with an accomplished drive.

The result was good enough for Red Bull to turn to De Vries to take the place of Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly at AlphaTauri.

But speaking to De Telegraaf, De Vries has revealed how people jumped onto the bandwagon of his success.

"It's extraordinary how shameless some people are," said de Vries.

"Types you haven't heard from in a long time, or who haven't exactly been my biggest supporters, and then they get back in touch.

"I am also not concerned with how I am perceived by the outside world.

"This will be my first year in Formula 1. I would like to command respect through my performance and not what I say on television.

"I will remain the same guy as before, in that respect, nothing will change.

"After that race in Monza, all kinds of people suddenly came my way who wanted something from me. I do have to shield myself from that.”