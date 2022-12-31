Hamilton left baffled as Horner questions Mercedes fightback - GPFans F1 Recap
Hamilton left baffled as Horner questions Mercedes fightback - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton has conceded to experiencing what he feels has been "a very, very strange year" with Mercedes. Read more...
Horner raises suspicion over Mercedes hangover reversal
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has conceded to being surprised by Mercedes' ability to fight back to the front in 2022 in F1's budget cap era. Read more...
Alonso targets extended Aston Martin stay
Fernando Alonso has hinted at a role with Aston Martin surpassing his racing career. Read more...
Gasly reveals pain-to-pleasure Alpine assessment
Pierre Gasly has revealed the transition from pain to excitement when assessing Alpine's 2022 season. Read more...
F1 2022 - the 10 teams ranked
Red Bull clinched its first F1 constructors' championship since 2013 but which other teams were standout performers? Read more...
GPFans F1 2022 Awards
The 2022 F1 season saw new regulations introduced in an attempt to create a more level playing field across the grid. Read more...
