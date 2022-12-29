Hamilton pays tribute to Pelé following death of Brazil legend

Ian Parkes

Thursday 29 December 2022 19:51

Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to Pelé following the death of the Brazil football legend. He was 82.

Pelé is widely regarded as the game's greatest player, scoring a remarkable 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career, which included 77 goals in 92 matches for his country.

He is the only player to win the World Cup three times.

His death was confirmed by his daughter, Kely Nascimento. The Albert Einstein hospital in São Paulo stated Pelé died "due to the failure of multiple organs, a result of the progression of colon cancer associated with his previous clinical condition".

By way of respect, Hamilton posted an image of Pelé on his social media accounts with two emojis - a broken heart and an angel.

That was followed by another image of Pelé holding three World Cups and a message that read: "Lost a legend today.

"Thank you for sharing your talent, genius and love with us. Pele's legacy will inspire us forever and always."

A subsequent image shows Pelé holding a signed Brazil shirt to Hamilton, with the seven-time champion adding: "Meant so much to get this from the legend himself. Keeping it safe with me always."

Pelé often presented trophies at F1 grands prix, including to the likes of Michael Schumacher, as seen in the main image to this article.

Pelé will also be remembered for waving the chequered flag at the 2002 Brazilian Grand Prix, only to have his back turned as Schumacher crossed the line to claim victory.

F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali also posted a message on behalf of the sport's community on Twitter.

He wrote: “Very sad to hear the news that Pele, one of [the] greatest footballers ever has passed away.

“He was a shining light for Brazil and millions around the world. His skill, smile and brilliance will live on forever. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Stefano Domenicali:



Very sad to hear the news that Pele, one of greatest footballers ever has passed away. He was a shining light for Brazil and millions around the world. His skill, smile and brilliance will live on forever. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time pic.twitter.com/p4BlOgSonu — F1 Media (@F1Media) December 29, 2022

Vacature: Online F1-redacteur (freelance, part- of fulltime)