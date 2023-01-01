Is Vasseur the man to right Ferrari's wrongs?

GPFans Staff

Fred Vasseur will take charge of Ferrari this month after being announced as the replacement for Mattia Binotto.

The former Alfa Romeo team principal has been tasked with turning around the poor performance the Scuderia experienced last year as numerous errors overshadowed the competitive pace of the F1-75.

But is Vasseur the right man for the job? Despite his achievements with Alfa Romeo, does he have the necessary pedigree to end Ferrari's long title drought?

Take part in our latest poll, and please leave your considered thoughts in the comments section below.