Should F1 experiment with DRS ban?

Ian Parkes

Saturday 31 December 2022 09:00

F1’s new regulations met its target of increasing racing excitement in 2022.

One area of the technical rulebook, however, still divides opinions between fans of the sport.

The drag reduction system - or DRS for short - was introduced at the beginning of the 2010s to help improve overtaking, with the rear wing opening up to reduce drag and increase straight-line speed.

Over time, some circuits have been allowed to introduce two DRS zones in a bid to increase the overtaking excitement.

But with the new regulations, designed to help cars follow more closely, there were suggestions over the course of the past season that DRS had become too powerful.

The nature of some tracks still ensured DRS was crucial but as we can expect the teams to become more wily with the new rules, is it time for F1 and the FIA to test - at one race at least at some point soon - a DRS ban?

Take our latest poll and please provide us with your considered thoughts in the comments section below.