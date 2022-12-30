Horner details how Verstappen found another gear

Ian Parkes

Friday 30 December 2022 16:25

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has praised Max Verstappen for finding another gear after securing his maiden F1 drivers' title in 2021.

The Dutchman kicked on from his first triumph that year to break numerous records during a 15-race winning season this past term, blowing away the competition to pick up his second championship.

Verstappen's dominance was such that he has been touted to rule over F1 in much the same vein as Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher have already this century.

Whilst raw talent was never in doubt for Verstappen, Horner has pointed to the improved maturity his driver displayed during a stellar 2022 campaign.

"He just made another step this year," said Horner, speaking in an end-of-season interview with GPFans.

"Winning that [first] championship really took the pressure off his shoulders. He just matured and stepped up a gear.

"He adapted to the new regulations brilliantly, got his head down, and just drove some incredible races.

"When you look at those grand prix victories, wow! There were some incredible races there.

"He was absolutely the outstanding driver of the season."

Additional reporting by Ewan Gale

Vacature: Online F1-redacteur (freelance, part- of fulltime)