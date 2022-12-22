Ferrari reveal launch date of 2023 F1 car

Ian Parkes

Thursday 22 December 2022 11:12 - Updated: 11:13

Ferrari has become the second F1 team to announce the launch date of its 2023 challenger.

Following on from Aston Martin's launch of the AMR23 on Monday, February 13, the Scuderia will follow the day after on St Valentine's Day.

Via a short statement, Ferrari said: "February 14 next year will be a special day for lovers…of the Scuderia, as Ferrari’s 2023 car will be launched on St. Valentine’s Day.

"Going by the project number 675, with its official designation to be revealed at a later date, the new car will be taking part in the 73rd year of the Formula 1 World Championship.

"For the third consecutive year, driving duties will fall to the pairing of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz."

The launch will feature new team principal Fred Vasseur as the Frenchman takes up his new role in early January, with Mattia Binotto officially resigning from the position he held for four seasons on December 30.