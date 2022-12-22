Verstappen adds to stellar year with another accolade

Ewan Gale

Thursday 22 December 2022 08:50 - Updated: 08:50

Max Verstappen has added to his 2022 list of honours by winning the Dutch Sportsman of the Year award for a third time.

The Red Bull driver was in sublime form this year with a record 15 victories for the season contributing to his second F1 championship, leading to his achievements being recognised again in his home country.

Verstappen first picked up the award in 2016 when he became a grand prix winner for the first time after moving to Red Bull. The second was last year following his maiden title triumph.

Verstappen was not present at the ceremony, though, leaving sister Victoria to pick up the prize on his behalf.

Verstappen and Red Bull miss out in Britain

Despite the record-breaking season, neither Verstappen nor Red Bull picked up accolades in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony.

Verstappen missed out on World Sports Star of the Year to Argentinian football star Lionel Messi, who won the World Cup last weekend.

Red Bull was denied Team of the Year by the England women's football team which made history by securing victory in the European Championships in the summer.