Red Bull make astonishing Ferrari "weakening" claim

Ewan Gale

Friday 23 December 2022 06:40

Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko has questioned the change of team principal at Ferrari.

Mattia Binotto resigned from his post after a season in which the Scuderia finished second in the constructors' standings for the first time since 2019. His final day is on December 30.

But despite this being a positive result off the back of two barren years, the manner in which Ferrari fell from favourite status early in the season through reliability issues and operational and strategic failures left Binotto's future on a precipice.

It is believed the Italian jumped before being pushed, with Fred Vasseur the man tasked with taking Ferrari to the title.

But Marko has been left confused by the changing of the guard, suggesting the move will have taken strength from Red Bull's rival.

"In the case of Ferrari, I don't quite understand the change," Marko told AMuS.

"I consider Binotto to be an excellent technician and politician. He was simply overwhelmed by the task.

"But it would have been enough to put a sports director at his side to support him at the track and with the strategy.

"With the new man, who has many other jobs, I see a weakening for Ferrari."