Horner fires 'hangover' claim at Mercedes as McLaren consider changes - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner believes Mercedes suffered from a "hangover" from 2021 across the past F1 campaign. Read more...
Brown drops F1 role change hint after Seidl exit
Zak Brown has hinted at becoming more involved with McLaren's F1 operation to assist new team principal Andrea Stella. Read more...
Russell dismisses Hamilton 'weight' suggestion
George Russell has insisted there is no added pressure in fighting Lewis Hamilton in equal machinery at Mercedes. Read more...
Steiner makes Haas budget cap confession
Guenther Steiner has confirmed Haas would not be in F1 today without the introduction of the budget cap. Read more...
Gasly left 'running with a backpack' amid AlphaTauri woe
Pierre Gasly has revealed the impact of AlphaTauri's weight issues across the past F1 season. Read more...
Why Bottas was content with Alfa Romeo "sacrifice"
Valtteri Bottas has revealed why he was happy to "sacrifice" the second half of the season in order to push higher up the F1 grid next year. Read more...