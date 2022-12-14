Ferrari new top man doubt cast as Ricciardo demise declared "strange" - GPFans F1 Recap

Ian Parkes

Wednesday 14 December 2022 22:30

Former F1 driver Martin Brundle has questioned Ferrari's appointment of Fred Vasseur as team principal.

Rosberg offers "strange" verdict over Ricciardo demise

Nico Rosberg believes there was no choice for Daniel Ricciardo other than to leave F1 next season, despite options further down the grid.

Red Bull dismiss 'best year' tag despite brutal Verstappen dominance

Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan has revealed why he does not rate Max Verstappen's dominant F1 campaign this past season as the team's best.

Vettel Aston Martin legacy benefit revealed

Aston Martin performance director Tom McCullough believes the team will continue to feel the benefit of Sebastian Vettel's stay for years to come.

Andretti expresses Christmas hope for F1 entry

Michael Andretti is hopeful a position on the F1 grid as the sport's 11th team will be confirmed before Christmas.

Norris reveals McLaren plan for F1 revival