Ferrari new top man doubt cast as Ricciardo demise declared "strange" - GPFans F1 Recap

Williams warned it is 'stuck in the past' and facing long road to recovery
Verstappen F1 potential "frightening" - Horner
Spanish GP consider major F1 change
Brundle casts doubt on Vasseur "tall order" Ferrari job
Vettel Aston Martin legacy benefit revealed
Red Bull dismiss 'best year' tag despite brutal Verstappen dominance
Norris reveals McLaren plan for F1 revival
Andretti expresses Christmas hope for F1 entry
Sainz issues future Ferrari demand in Verstappen chase
Rosberg offers "strange" verdict over Ricciardo demise
Why McLaren opted against playing 'gardening leave card' with Seidl
Mercedes annus horribilis 'inevitable' - Wolff
F1 team boss carousel spins furiously as Hamilton makes history - GPFans F1 Recap
Former F1 driver Martin Brundle has questioned Ferrari's appointment of Fred Vasseur as team principal. Read more...

Rosberg offers "strange" verdict over Ricciardo demise

Nico Rosberg believes there was no choice for Daniel Ricciardo other than to leave F1 next season, despite options further down the grid. Read more...

Red Bull dismiss 'best year' tag despite brutal Verstappen dominance

Red Bull chief engineer Paul Monaghan has revealed why he does not rate Max Verstappen's dominant F1 campaign this past season as the team's best. Read more...

Vettel Aston Martin legacy benefit revealed

Aston Martin performance director Tom McCullough believes the team will continue to feel the benefit of Sebastian Vettel's stay for years to come. Read more...

Andretti expresses Christmas hope for F1 entry

Michael Andretti is hopeful a position on the F1 grid as the sport's 11th team will be confirmed before Christmas. Read more...

Norris reveals McLaren plan for F1 revival

Lando Norris claims McLaren is formulating an improved plan to rejoin the top ranks of F1 after losing out to Alpine this year. Read more...

