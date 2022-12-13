Ferrari, McLaren, Sauber - which team benefits most from F1 boss merry-go-round?

Ian Parkes

Tuesday 13 December 2022 12:06

It has been a whirlwind day like no other in F1 given the plethora of moves amongst the sport's team bosses.

Alfa Romeo kicked it all off by announcing at 8am GMT, Fred Vasseur was leaving his positions as team principal and CEO of the Sauber Group.

Within 30 minutes, Ferrari confirmed Vasseur would be replacing Mattia Binotto as team principal in January.

That was followed just over two hours later as simultaneously both McLaren and Alfa Romeo made additional announcements.

Andreas Seidl is leaving his role as team principal of McLaren to return to the Sauber Group as its CEO, with one of his primary functions being to appoint a new team boss for Alfa Romeo for next season.

McLaren, meanwhile, has promoted from within as Andrea Stella takes over as team principal, stepping up with immediate effect from his position as executive director racing.

But which team will benefit the most going forward from this most remarkable merry-go-round of moves?

