Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Ferrari, McLaren, Sauber - which team benefits most from F1 boss merry-go-round?
WK2022
McLaren explain timeline of Seidl Stella swap
Norris pays tribute to Seidl after shock switch
Audi respond to Sauber's Seidl swoop
3
McLaren confirm Andrea Stella as new team principal following Seidl exit
Seidl continues merry-go-round with shock Sauber move
1
Seidl set for sensational Sauber switch
1
Ferrari confirm Vasseur as team principal
Alfa Romeo confirm Vasseur exit as Ferrari move looms
Verstappen reveals title belief spark
Mercedes motivation revealed as rivals 'scraping' for pace
Hamilton Verstappen controversy lingers as Horner makes confession - GPFans F1 Recap
3
Why F1 still feels the effects of Abu Dhabi controversy one year on
5
Williams CEO and team principal Capito steps aside
Ferrari, McLaren, Sauber - which team benefits most from F1 boss merry-go-round?

Ferrari, McLaren, Sauber - which team benefits most from F1 boss merry-go-round?

F1 News

Ferrari, McLaren, Sauber - which team benefits most from F1 boss merry-go-round?

Ferrari, McLaren, Sauber - which team benefits most from F1 boss merry-go-round?

It has been a whirlwind day like no other in F1 given the plethora of moves amongst the sport's team bosses.

Alfa Romeo kicked it all off by announcing at 8am GMT, Fred Vasseur was leaving his positions as team principal and CEO of the Sauber Group.

Within 30 minutes, Ferrari confirmed Vasseur would be replacing Mattia Binotto as team principal in January.

That was followed just over two hours later as simultaneously both McLaren and Alfa Romeo made additional announcements.

Andreas Seidl is leaving his role as team principal of McLaren to return to the Sauber Group as its CEO, with one of his primary functions being to appoint a new team boss for Alfa Romeo for next season.

McLaren, meanwhile, has promoted from within as Andrea Stella takes over as team principal, stepping up with immediate effect from his position as executive director racing.

But which team will benefit the most going forward from this most remarkable merry-go-round of moves?

Take part in our latest poll and make sure you have your say in the comments section below.

Which team benefits the most from F1 boss merry-go-round?

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x