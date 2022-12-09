Red Bull set for thrilling championship homecoming celebration

Ewan Gale

Red Bull is set for a celebratory bonanza at its base in Milton Keynes after securing both F1 championships this year.

Max Verstappen dominated the sport with 15 wins to clinch a second drivers' title while Sergio Perez supported with two victories of his own to ensure Red Bull secured the constructors' crown for the first time since 2014.

The 17 wins marked the most successful season for Red Bull during its F1 tenure, with the RB18 cementing itself as an F1 great.

To celebrate, Verstappen, Perez and team principal Christian Horner will be present on the streets of Milton Keynes to close out the season in style.

The RB7, Sebastian Vettel's double championship-winning challenger, will make an appearance for a show run, bringing the noise to the team's home city.

Horner said: “We are enormously proud to base our Technology Campus in Milton Keynes.

"Ever since we moved into the small factory that we started with in 2005, the local community has supported the team through all the highs and lows.

"Red Bull has grown massively since then and this year’s phenomenal results wouldn’t have been possible without that support.

"It’s only fitting that we celebrate this record-breaking season with the community we cherish and in the heart of the city we are happy to call home.”

Starting at noon, both Verstappen and Perez will take to the wheel of the RB7 around other Red Bull demonstrations, including a NASCAR run, the Drift Brothers, and stunt riders Arunas Gibieža and Dougie Lampkin.