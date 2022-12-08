Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Ferrari reason for stunted development revealed
WK2022
1
FIA close Mercedes front wing loophole
F1 circuits - How long are their contracts with F1?
1
Schumacher reacts to Ecclestone "forget F1" advice
24
F1 LIVE - Vettel crowned 'King' in F1 fan vote
Dutch Grand Prix: Has F1 got Zandvoort extension right?
Silverstone changes bring fans closer to F1 action
1
Verstappen delivers damning F1 sprint verdict
1
Ferrari set to confirm Vasseur as new team principal
F1 confirm new deal for Dutch Grand Prix
Wolff reveals Hamilton’s Mercedes ‘management’ role
Wolff explains Binotto "broken porcelain" remark as Norris clarifies bias claim - GPFans F1 Recap
1
Russell seeks Mercedes "balance" in packed schedule
1
FIA react to Zhou Silverstone crash with regulation change
Ferrari reason for stunted development revealed

Ferrari reason for stunted development revealed

F1 News

Ferrari reason for stunted development revealed

Ferrari reason for stunted development revealed
Sam Hall & Ian Parkes

Outgoing Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has revealed the reason for a lack of development compared to rival teams in the later stages of the season.

The Italian has paid the price for Ferrari's failure to produce a concerted championship challenge this year, resigning from his position after weeks of speculation around his future.

Ferrari's early pace advantage over Red Bull and Mercedes shrunk as the season progressed with the team halting its development in the second half of the campaign and scoring its final victory in July.

In a budget cap era, it could have been expected that this decision was in order to divert greater resources to the 2023 car for a push for future success.

But Binotto conceded that "it was not a choice" and added: "We simply finished the money for the budget cap.

"So we were simply at the cap and had no more opportunity of developing the car, so we simply stuck where we were.”

Following a mid-season adjustment to reflect increased energy a freight costs, this year's budget cap was $144 million.

Asked if reaching this mark at such an early stage had affected the team's preparation for 2023, Binotto insisted: “It didn’t.

"We didn’t compromise next year’s car development but certainly, we decided to stop the current one because, on top of this normal development on the current one, you would have needed to produce the parts and bring them to the track.

“That was the extra cost that we couldn’t afford.”

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x