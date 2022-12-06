Ferrari slated as rudderless by "worried" former chief

GPFans Staff

Tuesday 6 December 2022 13:00

Former Ferrari president Luca Di Montezemolo has accused the Scuderia of being 'rudderless' as it again finds itself sailing in choppy waters.

Despite finishing second in the F1 constructors' championship and Charles Leclerc runner-up in the drivers' standings this past campaign, team principal Mattia Binotto recently resigned, seeing out his role to the end of the year.

Binotto, effectively walking before he was pushed as it is believed he and chairman John Elkann do not see eye to eye, paid the price for the team's overall performance given the season was riddled with unreliability and strategic mistakes.

It leaves Ferrari still searching for its first F1 title since 2008, and a new team leader, with Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur the favourite, although current sporting director Laurent Mekies is also rumoured to be firmly in the hunt.

Di Montezemolo, long remembered for his 23-year presidency from 1991 to 2014 which included Ferrari's dominance from 1999-2004, feels the team has lost its way.

"I'm sorry about the situation at Ferrari and I'm worried," said Di Montezemolo, speaking to Italian publication Corriere dello Sport.

"In these moments, since I really care about Ferrari, I prefer not to comment other than to note that it seems to me to be a company without a leader."

It is understood Binotto, meanwhile, will still represent Ferrari at the World Motor Sport Council meeting in Bologna on Wednesday.

However, he will not be present at the FIA's prize-giving gala in the Italian city on Friday night, with Mekies instead on hand to receive Ferrari's constructors' runner-up trophy, along with Leclerc.