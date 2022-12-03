Welcome to GPFans

Wolff reveals Mercedes 'onion peeling' as Ricciardo Red Bull chance addressed - GPFans F1 Recap
WK2022
Leclerc vow after Ferrari year riddled with "too many mistakes"
Ricciardo reveals Piastri sympathy despite 'F1 career going t**s up'
Alpine outline "next level" expectations for Gasly
Has F1's budget cap prevented mass exodus?
McLaren back call for red-flag qualifying punishments
4
Aston Martin end 2026 power unit plans
Horner delivers verdict on Ricciardo Red Bull race return
1
Mercedes W13 autopsy like 'peeling an onion' - Wolff
Hamilton responds to "hilarious" Red Bull drama as F1 faces calendar reshuffle - GPFans F1 Recap
24
F1 LIVE - Chadwick US switch championed by sporting royalty
Aston Martin highlight common ground between Vettel and Alonso
7
Hamilton in "Kardashian show" jibe at Red Bull "mess"
1
Schumacher counters Haas axe verdict
F1 News

GPFans Staff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has conceded discovering the W13's issues this past F1 year was akin to 'peeling an onion'. Read more...

Horner delivers verdict on Ricciardo Red Bull race return

Christian Horner has played down the chances of Daniel Ricciardo returning to a Red Bull race seat for 2024. Read more...

McLaren back call for red-flag qualifying punishments

McLaren CEO Zak Brown has backed Carlos Sainz's call for drivers to lose qualifying laps if they cause yellow or red flags. Read more...

Ricciardo reveals Piastri sympathy despite 'F1 career going t**s up'

Daniel Ricciardo has sympathised with compatriot Oscar Piastri for the way in which his F1 promotion was handled by McLaren and Alpine. Read more...

Has F1's budget cap prevented mass exodus?

Assessing the effectiveness of the financial regulations, here is what the GPFans team had to say on the latest Stewards' Room podcast. Read more...

