Alonso reveals Jaguar flashback after Aston Martin debut

Sam Hall & Ian Parkes

Sunday 4 December 2022 09:00

Fernando Alonso has revealed he experienced a flashback to a test with Jaguar after recently making his debut with Aston Martin.

The Spanish driver, who will race for the team next year, completed the post-season test for Aston Martin in a sponsorless car after being 'loaned' from Alpine for the day.

But with Aston Martin brand ambassador Pedro de la Rosa on hand and the green livery in the garage, Alonso reflected the pair were both taken back to a test the two-time champion conducted with Jaguar in 2002.

"We entered the garage, we saw the green car and we both said it was exactly the same as Jaguar in 2002," said Alonso.

"This is obviously a completely different project, and I'm so happy. I cannot be over-confident because everything is going to change next year.

READ MORE...Aston Martin highlight common ground between Vettel and Alonso

"But the feeling I had in the garage with the guys, the potential of the team, the talent I saw in the engineering room is outstanding."

Alonso completed 97 laps in the AMR22 at the Yas Marina Circuit before handing the car over to future team-mate Lance Stroll, allowing the two to compare notes.

"It was in the programme to try to squeeze as many laps as possible and then for Lance to feel a few changes that we made, that were needed for me, in terms of the steering feeling and things like that," added Alonso.

"So it was good to have Lance in the car to see if he also felt a benefit and if we could run similar settings next year."