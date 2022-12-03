Leclerc vow after Ferrari year riddled with "too many mistakes"

Ewan Gale

Saturday 3 December 2022 16:30

Charles Leclerc has bemoaned Ferrari's "missed opportunities" this season but believes the failures will only make the team stronger for the future.

After two years in the doldrums, including its worst season in 40 seasons in 2020, Ferrari roared back to life with victories in two of the first three races this past campaign courtesy of the Monégasque.

But optimism soon vanished with a litany of strategic mistakes, reliability failures and driver errors that allowed Red Bull to run away with both the drivers' and constructors' championships.

With errors continuing late into the season, pressure was applied to team principal Mattia Binotto, who eventually resigned from his post. He will officially end a 28-year association with the Scuderia on December 31.

Speaking ahead of the news of the upheaval at Maranello, Leclerc suggested the hardships would provide strength for the future.

READ MORE...Why Ferrari Binotto divorce threatens upward curve

“When I look back on the season, obviously, we are coming from 2021 that was very difficult for the whole team," said Leclerc.

"This year, we did a huge step forward in terms of performance.

“But there were loads of missed opportunities in the season where there were too many mistakes.

“So, it has been a very frustrating season overall but on the other hand, I’m pretty sure it will help us to get better in the future.”