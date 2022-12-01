McLaren add Palou to reserve driver roster

Sam Hall

Thursday 1 December 2022 13:00 - Updated: 13:14

McLaren has confirmed former IndyCar champion Alex Palou as one of the team's reserve drivers for 2023.

Palou took part in a number of tests for McLaren this year in old machinery, whilst he also made his official F1 debut in FP1 at the United States Grand Prix in October.

The Woking-based outfit had shared Mercedes' reserve options between Stoffel Vandoorne and Nyck de Vries in recent years, as well as 2023 driver Oscar Piastri when the Australian was contracted to Alpine

The team also had access to Peugeot WEC driver Paul di Resta.

McLaren has confirmed the 25-year-old will continue to compete in IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing but that he will be available to the F1 team for every event that does not clash with his existing schedule.

“I’m excited to be part of the McLaren team as one of their reserve drivers in 2023," said Palou.

"I’ve been behind the wheel of both the MCL35M and MCL36 and it has been a great experience, so I can’t wait for the involvement with next year’s car.

"I look forward to continuing my development as a driver and I appreciate the trust McLaren has in me with this new role next year.”

Team principal Andreas Seidl added: “The team are pleased to have Alex on board as one of our reserve drivers for next season.

"He impressed with his FP1 session in Austin and his driver development tests this year.

"He has many notable motorsports achievements so far, particularly the 2021 IndyCar championship title so it’s brilliant to be able to expand his role in the team and we look forward to working more closely with him.”