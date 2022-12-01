Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Formula 1 Exhibition - First look as tickets go on sale
WK2022
F1 faces next big fix with "silly" issue
1
F1 to consider 2026 active aerodynamics "tricks" - Brawn
2
Chadwick joins Andretti in Indy NXT
McLaren add Palou to reserve driver roster
Gasly delivers initial Alpine verdict
Hakkinen reveals F1 Arcade 'important factor' ahead of launch
1
Domenicali delivers Ferrari judgement after Binotto resignation
Steiner to publish behind-the-scenes book in F1 first
1
Hamilton demands "real research" into female shortfall
Horner issues Red Bull success warning
Wolff reveals full extent of Mercedes deficit
Horner reveals secret of Red Bull success as Lauda tribute unveiled - GPFans F1 Recap
1
Hong Kong billionaire eyes F1 entry
Formula 1 Exhibition - First look as tickets go on sale

Formula 1 Exhibition - First look as tickets go on sale

F1 News

Formula 1 Exhibition - First look as tickets go on sale

Formula 1 Exhibition - First look as tickets go on sale

Tickets are on sale for the "first of its kind" F1 exhibition in Madrid and GPFans can provide you with a sneak peek of what to expect.

The exhibition was announced in November and will be hosted at the IFEMA Madrid from Friday 24 March through to Sunday 16 June next year.

Divided into six rooms, each area has its own theme from 'The Human Race' through to 'The Pit Wall' and 'Drivers and Duels'.

“Following another record-breaking season that saw more people than ever attend, watch and enjoy our sport around the world, it is fantastic to see our first-ever exhibition coming together so spectacularly," said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"This exhibition will be a true celebration of the amazing history of Formula 1 and will bring our fans closer than ever to the greatest sporting spectacle in the world.

"We can’t wait to welcome visitors to the exhibition in Madrid, and then around the globe as we take the show on tour."

Tickets are available from €19.99

F1 Exhibition - First look

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x