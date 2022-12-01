Formula 1 Exhibition - First look as tickets go on sale

Sam Hall

Tickets are on sale for the "first of its kind" F1 exhibition in Madrid and GPFans can provide you with a sneak peek of what to expect.

The exhibition was announced in November and will be hosted at the IFEMA Madrid from Friday 24 March through to Sunday 16 June next year.

Divided into six rooms, each area has its own theme from 'The Human Race' through to 'The Pit Wall' and 'Drivers and Duels'.

“Following another record-breaking season that saw more people than ever attend, watch and enjoy our sport around the world, it is fantastic to see our first-ever exhibition coming together so spectacularly," said F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

"This exhibition will be a true celebration of the amazing history of Formula 1 and will bring our fans closer than ever to the greatest sporting spectacle in the world.

"We can’t wait to welcome visitors to the exhibition in Madrid, and then around the globe as we take the show on tour."

Tickets are available from €19.99

F1 Exhibition - First look