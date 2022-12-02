Norris highlights McLaren's crucial missing piece

Sam Hall

Friday 2 December 2022 07:58

Lando Norris has revealed the puzzle piece that McLaren is "missing" after losing out in a season-long battle with Alpine.

McLaren continued its gradual slide down the F1 pecking order this term, ending the year fifth.

The team finished in the top three of the constructors' standings in 2020 for the first time in eight years but since then, the team has dropped a position in each campaign.

McLaren has invested heavily in a number of infrastructure upgrades but with various areas still awaiting completion, such as the team's own wind tunnel, Norris believes these are the key differences that prevented a successful season.

“So many areas are on a good trajectory and are better than ever," said Norris.

"It’s just the one thing that you need to show all of that and for that to be all worth it is the thing we are missing but we will continue to work on those things.

“Everyone wants to. All the mechanics and engineers are more fired up than ever and have more energy than ever to go quicker and to make a better car."

The infrastructure projects at McLaren are expected to be completed midway through 2023, meaning the following year's car will be the first to fully benefit from the updated facilities.

Conceding the difficult task facing the team for next year's machine, Norris added: "It’s not an easy thing to do but they have a good plan in place so we just have to wait for now.”