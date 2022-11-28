Brawn linked with stunning Ferrari return as Binotto replacement

Sam Hall

Monday 28 November 2022 09:36 - Updated: 09:44

Ross Brawn has been linked with a sensational return to Ferrari as speculation continues to mount regarding the future of current team principal Mattia Binotto.

Reports in the Italian media have suggested Binotto is on the verge of leaving Ferrari after the team failed to translate its early-season success into a concerted championship challenge this year.

Ahead of the season finale in Abu Dhabi, the Scuderia issued a statement denying the rumours, whilst Binotto himself stated he was "relaxed" with regard to his situation.

Late last week, however, speculation again surfaced that Binotto was on his way.

Italian newspaper La Stampa has now reported potential candidates that are believed to be in the running for the job, including Brawn, the man who, in his role as technical director, helped steer Ferrari to six constructors' and five drivers' titles during his time with the team from 1997 to 2006.

Since his departure, Ferrari has only scored two further constructors' titles and one additional drivers' crown via Kimi Raikkonen in 2007.

The report, however, details Brawn as only a "suggestive" candidate given the 68-year-old has only recently left his post as managing director motorsports of F1, with his intention of taking a step back from the sport.

As was the case in the initial reports prior to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Alfa Romeo team principal Fred Vasseur has again been linked.

It has also been suggested that Ferrari chief executive Benedetto Vigna could take over on an interim basis.