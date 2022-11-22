Red Bull at its strongest level in F1 - Horner

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Tuesday 22 November 2022 07:09

Christian Horner believes Red Bull is at its strongest level in F1 after Max Verstappen rounded off the season with victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was in commanding form to secure his 15th win of the season, extending his record-breaking tally having surpassed the previous mark of 13 set by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

Sergio Perez finished the year third in the standings with Red Bull having taken 17 victories out of the 22, as well as two of the three 100km sprints.

The success comes after the hard-fought 2021 season that would have taken so much energy out of the workforce following years of playing catch-up to Mercedes.

Asked what Red Bull's scintillating form was down to, team principal Horner said: "I think it is all down to the people.

"The team, this is the strongest Red Bull has ever been.

"The strength in depth we have, technically and operationally throughout the business... everybody has gone the extra yard which you need to do to achieve the results we have against opposition that is world-class.

"Nobody ever lost sight after eight years in the wilderness of keeping that momentum going, keeping that focus and determination.

"When we have got the opportunity, we have grabbed it with both hands."