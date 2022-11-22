Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
Red Bull at its strongest level in F1 - Horner
WK2022
Vettel and Ricciardo given bizarre F1 exit advice by Mazepin
Wolff blames "mountain air" for Steiner's Schumacher axe
5
Verstappen questions fairness of Leclerc blocking
Hamilton contemplates sick day as Red Bull reveal celebration plan - GPFans F1 Recap
3
Irreplaceable Vettel and Verstappen perfection - GPFans Stewards' Room Podcast
1
F1 bans Aston Martin's "unusual" rear wing for 2023
4
Verstappen makes more history as Leclerc succumbs to F1 jinx - Abu Dhabi GP stats
1
Ricciardo confirms Red Bull return "close"
1
Hulkenberg reveals ironic Magnussen 'hello' as hatchet buried
27
F1 2023 confirmed driver line-ups
1
Williams officially confirm Sargeant for F1 2023
1
Verstappen in a league of one as F1 says Danke Seb - What we learned at the Abu Dhabi GP
Why Mercedes pain stings less than Hamilton-Verstappen controversy - Wolff
Red Bull at its strongest level in F1 - Horner

Red Bull at its strongest level in F1 - Horner

F1 News

Red Bull at its strongest level in F1 - Horner

Red Bull at its strongest level in F1 - Horner
Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Christian Horner believes Red Bull is at its strongest level in F1 after Max Verstappen rounded off the season with victory at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Dutchman was in commanding form to secure his 15th win of the season, extending his record-breaking tally having surpassed the previous mark of 13 set by Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel.

Sergio Perez finished the year third in the standings with Red Bull having taken 17 victories out of the 22, as well as two of the three 100km sprints.

The success comes after the hard-fought 2021 season that would have taken so much energy out of the workforce following years of playing catch-up to Mercedes.

Asked what Red Bull's scintillating form was down to, team principal Horner said: "I think it is all down to the people.

"The team, this is the strongest Red Bull has ever been.

"The strength in depth we have, technically and operationally throughout the business... everybody has gone the extra yard which you need to do to achieve the results we have against opposition that is world-class.

"Nobody ever lost sight after eight years in the wilderness of keeping that momentum going, keeping that focus and determination.

"When we have got the opportunity, we have grabbed it with both hands."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x