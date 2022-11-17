Norris provides health update after São Paulo 'survival'

Ian Parkes & Ewan Gale

Thursday 17 November 2022 13:19

Lando Norris has insisted he is "back to normal" after surviving food poisoning at the São Paulo Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver missed the Thursday media day at Interlagos after being struck by suspected food poisoning.

Despite returning for practice and qualifying on Friday, Norris was clearly below 100 percent as he negotiated his way to fourth fastest.

The toll taken on the Briton was clear as he cut short his FP2 stints to preserve energy before the 24-lap sprint took place later on Saturday.

The 71-lap grand prix was a daunting prospect, though Norris retired from the top 10 in the final third of the race and conceded the end was a relief given the difficulty of driving under his circumstances.

Speaking ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend, Norris said: "I don't think people saw how much I was struggling because Thursday was my worst day.

"I was better every day but then yeah, I was hiding it and I was on a lot of meds for a good amount of days. I survived."

Asked about his current condition, Norris simply replied: "Back to normal."