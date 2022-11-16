McLaren unveil striking Abu Dhabi livery change

Ewan Gale

Wednesday 16 November 2022 14:30 - Updated: 14:31

McLaren has announced another special one-off livery ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Woking-based team has switched between numerous designs in recent years, starting with the Gulf tribute at last year's Monaco Grand Prix.

Then came the beginning of the Driven by Change initiative, in partnership with sponsor BAT and its Vuse brand, where a striking livery took to the track at Yas Marina last season.

That design by UAE-based artist Rabab Tantawy marked the first time a female artist from the Middle East has designed a bespoke F1 livery.

Another sponsor-inspired tweak came in Singapore and Japan this season as OKX provided a 'cyberpunk' feel with flashes of pink the highlight.

But it is a return to the Driven by Change project, this time using the work of Lebanese artist Anna Tangles.

Driven by Change is an initiative that provides emerging creative talent a platform to showcase their work through motorsport.

Louise McEwen, executive director, brand & marketing for McLaren said:

“We are delighted to represent an emerging artist’s design on our race cars once again, championing creativity together with Vuse.

"Anna Tangles produces stunning artwork and has a powerful story which perfectly embodies the spirit and values of the Driven by Change campaign.

“The initiative is building a legacy which we are excited to continue driving, using our global platform to amplify the talent of emerging creatives.”

Tangles added: "As a lifelong F1 fan, I never believed that I would one day have my artwork showcased at a grand prix – and it’s all thanks to Driven by Change.

"I dedicate my spare time to training and encouraging other artists, particularly other Middle Eastern female creatives, to embrace their passion and skills, and so it’s a privilege to be a part of a community that supports the same ambition of empowering underrepresented artists in this way.”

Take a look at the new livery in all its glory and let us know what you think!