FIA and FIM partner to inspire gender equality in motorsport

Sam Hall

Tuesday 15 November 2022 16:28

The FIA and FIM have announced a joint 'Women in Motorsports' conference will take place in London in December.

Through programmes such as 'Girls on Track', the FIA has acted to increase gender inclusivity in recent years, with events promoting this message of equality taking place regularly around the world.

This latest conference, which takes place on December 12, will see the FIA partner with its motorcycle equivalent, FIM, for an all-encompassing event to discuss opportunities such as volunteering, engineering, team management, medical and safety personnel, and athlete welfare.

“Equality, diversity and inclusion lie at the heart of the FIA manifesto under my leadership," said FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"The FIA Women In Motorsport Commission is leading the way in our mission to create greater opportunities for women in all facets of motorsport.

"This joint conference brings together key individuals from the worlds of two and four-wheeled motorsport to shine a light on the variety of career paths open to women.

"I am very grateful for the support of the Royal Automobile Club in hosting this important gathering.”

The conference will feature a number of presentations from "dynamic speakers" and will be broadcast live on both the FIA and FIM Facebook pages.

FIA Women in Motorsport Commission President, Deborah Mayer, said: “I am extremely pleased with this conference which will highlight the role and opportunities for women in motorsports, both on and off the track.

"By working closely with the FIM, and other international sporting federations in the future, we aim to raise awareness and inspire vocations on a wider scale."