Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • FR
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB FR ES-MX
GPFans FanReach B.V. 2022 ©
FIA and FIM partner to inspire gender equality in motorsport
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weather forecast
FIA to offer VAR inspiration to Premier League in Abu Dhabi
Ferrari respond to Binotto axe rumours
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022: Start time, TV, live stream, odds
2
Verstappen warned Red Bull "always comes first"
Alonso makes "two year" Alpine claim after fiery São Paulo weekend
F1 announce "first-of-its-kind" exhibition
Russell joins historic list as Verstappen falls to F1's newest jinx - São Paulo Grand Prix stats
3
Mercedes "changing of the guard" predicted after Russell victory
7
Horner hints at Verstappen grudge over Hamilton crash
2
Hamilton finds "North Star" solace in Mercedes victory
Hamilton 'targeted' as Wolff struggles over Verstappen crash verdict - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 drivers' standings post-São Paulo Grand Prix
FIA and FIM partner to inspire gender equality in motorsport

FIA and FIM partner to inspire gender equality in motorsport

F1 News

FIA and FIM partner to inspire gender equality in motorsport

FIA and FIM partner to inspire gender equality in motorsport

The FIA and FIM have announced a joint 'Women in Motorsports' conference will take place in London in December.

Through programmes such as 'Girls on Track', the FIA has acted to increase gender inclusivity in recent years, with events promoting this message of equality taking place regularly around the world.

This latest conference, which takes place on December 12, will see the FIA partner with its motorcycle equivalent, FIM, for an all-encompassing event to discuss opportunities such as volunteering, engineering, team management, medical and safety personnel, and athlete welfare.

“Equality, diversity and inclusion lie at the heart of the FIA manifesto under my leadership," said FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem.

"The FIA Women In Motorsport Commission is leading the way in our mission to create greater opportunities for women in all facets of motorsport.

"This joint conference brings together key individuals from the worlds of two and four-wheeled motorsport to shine a light on the variety of career paths open to women.

"I am very grateful for the support of the Royal Automobile Club in hosting this important gathering.”

The conference will feature a number of presentations from "dynamic speakers" and will be broadcast live on both the FIA and FIM Facebook pages.

FIA Women in Motorsport Commission President, Deborah Mayer, said: “I am extremely pleased with this conference which will highlight the role and opportunities for women in motorsports, both on and off the track.

"By working closely with the FIM, and other international sporting federations in the future, we aim to raise awareness and inspire vocations on a wider scale."

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Drivers 2022

Full drivers
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x